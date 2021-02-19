New Delhi, Feb 19: Preity Zinta bought Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auctions, and Aryan Khan's reaction was literally to grin and bear it! IPL 2021 Player Auction Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Indian Premier League 14 Bidding Event on Star Sports and Hotstar.

We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan the budding cricketer, of course, who, at Thursday's IPL auctions went to Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity. As Preity's team snapped up the uncapped cricketer Shah Rukh for Rs 5.25 crore, she let out an excited scream. Aryan, who was present at the auction couldn't resist a smile, as cameras panned onto him.

Aryan Khan (Photo Credit: File Image)

Aryan's dad, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after all, co-owns Preity's rival team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Aryan was present at the auctions. He has often been spotted at KKR matches before. Aryan was filling in for SRK, who could not attend the event.

Also spotted at the event was Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta. She came with her father Jay Mehta, who is also a co-owner of KKR. Preity Zinta Geared Up for IPL 2021 Already, Actress’ Cyrptic Instagram Post Says ‘Lots of Exciting & Interesting News Coming Up’.

This was Aryan's maiden outing at the IPL auctions.

