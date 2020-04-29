Irrfan Khan Passes Away At 53, Akshay Kumar Remembers His Thank You Co-Star As ‘One of the Finest Actors’ of Their Time (Read Tweet)

Akshay Kumar on Irrfan Khan's Death (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the finest actors of Indian Cinema, Irrfan Khan, passed away at the age of 53. His death has left every celeb across film industries shocked. ‘Gone Too Soon’ is the only thing one is saying right now. There have been many actors who have shared screen space with the talented Irrfan Khan, and one among them was Akshay Kumar. Akshay and Irrfan worked together in the films Aan: Men at Work (2004) and Thank You (2011). Akshay Kumar remembers his co-star as ‘one of the finest actors’ of their time. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

From fans to celebs to politicians and other eminent personalities, all are shocked to hear the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. The 53-year-old was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on April 28 with a colon infection. While everyone was hoping to hear a positive news on his health, unfortunately, this shocking news on his demise hit the internet. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time”. Irrfan Khan Death: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘Shocked’ to Hear About the Demise of Bollywood Star, Says ‘May His Work Always Be Remembered’.

Akshay Kumar’s Tweet On Irrfan Khan’s Demise

Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kirron Kher, Karan Tacker, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, and several other celebs have expressed their grief over Irrfan Khan’s demise. It was just three days ago when the actor’s mother Sayeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur. Irrfan could not attend the funeral due to the nationwide lockdown. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.