Irrfan Khan Dies Aged 53: Mark Ruffalo to Tom Hanks - When Hollywood Celebs Were All Praises For His Brilliant Work

Not just Bollywood but Hollywood too lost an incredible talent as actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, April 29. Owing to a colon infection, the actor was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday and passed away aged 53 in Mumbai. Considered to be one of the finest Bollywood actors, Irrfan starred in some amazing films such as The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, The Namesake, Life Of Pi among others and with each film gave superlative performances. Khan received enough recognition for his acting prowess in Hollywood too as he starred alongside some other fine actors such as Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie among others. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise, Calls It 'Loss to The World of Cinema'.

While the world remains in disbelief and is saddened by the loss of such an amazing actor, we remember how Irrfan's work was cherished by some Hollywood celebs. The actor performed alongside Tom Hanks in Inferno, Angelina Jolie in A Mighty Heart and also acclaimed directors such as Danny Boyle, Ang Lee, Colin Trevorrow among others. What's amazing is that Irrfan Khan had also found a fan in Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo. Here are some of the praises that Khan had received from Hollywood celebs for his work.

Mark Ruffalo

One of the many amazing stories you will find in Aseem Chhabra's book Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star, a biographical work on the 53-year-old actor is also his interesting meet with Ruffalo. Irrfan and Indian director-screenwriter Aditya Bhattacharya were once having a brunch at a well-known restaurant in New York City with producer Leslie Holleran when they ran into Ruffalo at the same restaurant. The book mentions, 'Mark saw him, put his hand forward and said, "Hey man, I love your work".'

Tom Hanks

Irrfan's Inferno co-star revealed how he was the 'coolest' person on the sets. During an interaction, speaking about Irrfan, he revealed, "Here’s what I hate about Irrfan Khan… I always think I’m the coolest guy in the room, and everybody’s hanging on to every word I say and everybody’s a little intimidated to be in my presence. And then Irrfan Khan walks into the room. And he’s the coolest guy in the room. And everybody’s intimidated to be in his presence and everybody’s hanging on to his every word.” It's like one great actor praising another one!

Kal Penn

Irrfan and Kal Penn worked together on Mira Nair's The Namesake and the latter was all praises for his on-screen father. Revealing that Khan is one of his favourite Bollywood actors, Penn stated in an interview, "I admire Irrfan Khan’s work a lot."

Ang Lee

Director Ang Lee who received immense praises for his film Life Of Pi starring Suraj Sharma and Irrfan Khan in lead was extremely impressed with Khan's work and was thrilled to collaborate with him. Whilst promoting the film, during an interaction, Lee had some kind words to say about Khan as he said, "I met Irrfan in New York and asked him if he could be part of the film, he liked the role and agreed. He is a unique actor. It is a great honor to have worked with him." Rest in Peace, Irrfan Khan! 10 Things About The Late Actor That Will Make You Miss Him Even More.

There's no doubt that Irrfan's on-screen work touched many lives but it is amazing to see how his off-screen persona too has been loved and cherished by his colleagues. Khan's brilliant work will be dearly missed in not just Bollywood but Hollywood too.