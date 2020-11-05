Kapil Sharma surely knows how to tickle our funny bones but he is a man of many talents. The comedian is often spotted crooning old melodies on the stage of his show The Kapil Sharma Show and has tried his hand at acting as well. But did you know that even before his first appearance in the film Bhavnao Ko Samjho, he had shot for Boney Kapoor's It's My Life. It’s My Life Trailer: Nana Patekar Becomes the Thorn in Harman Baweja & Genelia D’Souza’s Love Story in This Bommarillu Remake.

Yes, you read that right. While Kapil himself might not have mentioned his involvement in this project all these years but he is indeed a part of the Harman Baweja, Genelia D'Souza and Nana Patekar starrer. Even though we did not see Kapil in the trailer that was just released today, we did see Boney mentioning him in the credits. It's My Life: The Delayed Hindi Remake Of Bommarillu Starring Harman Baweja And Genelia D'Souza Will Finally Premiere On TV; Here's How The Cast Looks Now.

Check Out His Post Here:

Apart from this exciting project, Kapil Sharma's show The Kapil Sharma Show is back on track. The comedian has been inviting stars on the show and entertaining his fans as usual. In the latest episode of the show, Kapil introduces Akshay Kumar and reveals to Archana Puran Singh that it will be Akshay's 25th appearance on their show. Akshay will come on the show to promote his film Laxmii along with Kiara Advani.

It's My Life is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Bommarillu. The original film was released in 2006 and featured actors Siddharth, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha. The Hindi remake is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

