A case has been lodged under Section 299 BNS at the Sadar police station in Jalandhar against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with director Gopichand Malineni and producer Naveen Yerneni, following allegations of hurting religious sentiments. The complaint was filed by a local resident who claims that a scene in the recently released film Jaat depicts an image resembling the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which has caused offence to the Christian community. ‘Jaat’ Controversy: Sunny Deol’s Action Drama Faces Backlash Over Church Scene, Christian Community Demands Ban and Legal Action.

The complainant has urged the authorities to take appropriate action against the filmmakers for the controversial scene, which he believes disrespects religious beliefs and could incite communal tension. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

While the film faces legal scrutiny, just a week after the release of Jaat, Deol has announced the sequel to the film, titled Jaat 2. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the poster for the upcoming project. The sequel will see Gopichand Malineni return as the director, with Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad continuing as producers. Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory will once again back the production.

Although the cast for Jaat 2 has not been fully disclosed, Sunny Deol is confirmed to reprise his role. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on the film's ensemble cast. Meanwhile, the original Jaat film, which was released earlier this month, has performed remarkably well at the box office, earning over INR 9.5 crore net in India on its opening day. ‘Soch Ke Toh Title Rakh Lete’: ‘Jaat 2’ Announcement Leads to Hilarious Jokes and Reactions; Fans Asks Sunny Deol To Change Name of the Sequel.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, features a strong ensemble including Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.