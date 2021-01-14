Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez channels her inner ballerina in her latest posts on social media. The actress looks every inch a stunning dance diva in a string of new pictures she shared on Instagram In the images, she is seen wearing pristine white leotard paired with champagne coloured shoes. Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Stunning Abs in Recent Instagram Post

"Time is now Queens," she wrote as caption with one image. "Remember who you are," she captioned the second picture. Jacqueline recently shot her portions for the horror comedy "Bhoot Police" and has now commenced shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam Head to Mumbai for Second Shooting Schedule

This year, she will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for "Kick 2". The two had earlier co-starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick". Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".

