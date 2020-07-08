Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep passed away in Mumbai on July 8, 2020. Known for his role as 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, the late actor had worked in more than 400 films in his career in Hindi Cinema. For the unversed, multi-talented Javed Jaffrey and TV producer Naved Jaffrey happens to Jagdeep's sons. As soon as the tragic news made it to the web, netizens, as well as celebs from the industry, mourned the loss of the great star. Some of Jagdeep's popular movies include Sholay (1975),  Purana Mandir (1984), Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and more. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81. 

The reason for the actor's death is yet not known and also an official statement from the deceased's family is awaited. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor,  Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Milap Zaveri, Johny Lever and more have expressed their grief over the demise. Check out their tweets below: Veteran Actor Jagdeep No More: Twitterati Pray for His Soul to Rest In Peace

Anil Kapoor

Ajay Devgn

Sonal Kalra

Milap Zaveri

Manoj Bajpayee

Anubhav Sinha

Johny Lever

Jagdeep's death surely marks the end of an era. Meanwhile, 2020 is turning out to be the saddest year for Bollywood. As Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan and Jagdeep, the fraternity has lost some of its finest stars. May their souls rest in peace. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).