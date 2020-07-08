Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep passed away in Mumbai on July 8, 2020. Known for his role as 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, the late actor had worked in more than 400 films in his career in Hindi Cinema. For the unversed, multi-talented Javed Jaffrey and TV producer Naved Jaffrey happens to Jagdeep's sons. As soon as the tragic news made it to the web, netizens, as well as celebs from the industry, mourned the loss of the great star. Some of Jagdeep's popular movies include Sholay (1975), Purana Mandir (1984), Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and more. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81.

The reason for the actor's death is yet not known and also an official statement from the deceased's family is awaited. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Milap Zaveri, Johny Lever and more have expressed their grief over the demise. Check out their tweets below: Veteran Actor Jagdeep No More: Twitterati Pray for His Soul to Rest In Peace.

Anil Kapoor

Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family... pic.twitter.com/0ZXsridyL8 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 8, 2020

Ajay Devgn

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

Sonal Kalra

Sad news coming in of the death of veteran actor #Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri). The lovable ‘Soorma Bhopali’ of Sholay was 81. 2nd pic here is of him getting the IIFA lifetime achievement award in 2019. pic.twitter.com/y7ESlVCU1n — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) July 8, 2020

Milap Zaveri

RIP Jagdeep sir. You will always be remembered as a Legend https://t.co/IGayMESiCd — Milap (@zmilap) July 8, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee

Rest in peace Jagdeep sahab !! 🙏Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!!!🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 8, 2020

Anubhav Sinha

Good Lord. May God rest his soul in peace. https://t.co/AfBC4WhzwN — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 8, 2020

Johny Lever

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

Jagdeep's death surely marks the end of an era. Meanwhile, 2020 is turning out to be the saddest year for Bollywood. As Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan and Jagdeep, the fraternity has lost some of its finest stars. May their souls rest in peace. Stay tuned!

