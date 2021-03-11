Janhvi Kapoor says every actor is plagued with self-doubt, which helps them to do better. Daughter of late superstar Sridevi, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak. The film fared below expectaion. She has since then been appreciated for her roles in the OTT-released films Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Released in Theatres; 5 Other Popular Bollywood Horror-Comedies and Where To Watch Them Online!

The element of self-doubt, it seems, has worked well in transforming her for the better. "Self doubt is a part of every actor's journey. I think every actor is plagued with self-doubt but at least it pushes me to do better," Janhvi told IANS. The actress currently awaits the release of the horror comedy Roohi.Roohi Movie Review: Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma's Horror Comedy Will Make You Giggle!

She says she doesn't think about taking up scripts in accordance to genres. "There are directors I really want to work with. I don't even know if I think in accordance to genre. I want to do stories. I want to tell stories," says Janhvi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).