Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma has finally released in theatres today (March 11). The horror-comedy tells a story of a witch Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor) who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon, but two men Veer and Raj (Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma) from the village take up the responsibility to save the brides from the ghost. Roohi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Starrer To Release on the Big Screens, Here’s What The Exhibitors Have To Say!

And so, as the weekend is on the way, here are another horror-comedies that you can binge-watch. FYI, Horror-comedy is that type of genre that can spook as well as make you go ROFL. Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi-Afza and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree to be a Part of Dinesh Vijan's Horror Universe - Read Details.

Stree

Poster of the film Stree (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Where to Watch: Netflix, Disney+Hotstar

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is a horror-comedy film with an excellent cast and great plot starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film's story is influenced by the Karnataka urban tale known as Nale Ba (Come Tomorrow). The people of the Chanderi village believe that during festivals an evil female spirit Stree attacks men at night.

Go Goa Gone

Poster of the film Go Goa Gone (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Go Goa Gone is India’s first zombie comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Pooja Gupta, Anand Tiwari and Vir Das in lead roles directed by Raj and D.K. Three frustrated pals with their boring life decide to take a trip to Goa for holiday. After they reach Goa, they get invited to a rave party by the Russians on a private island, organised by the Russian Mafia. Surprisingly, the island gets affected by zombies. The film has many hilarious and dramatic moments. Go Goa Gone 2 is scheduled for release in March 2021.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Where to Watch: YouTube

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, it is a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja. It tells the story of an NRI and his wife who come to stay at their ancestral house. Whenever Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have been paired for any film, the result is always wow. Here Akshay Kumar plays the role of the psychiatrist and he helps to solve the mystery of some unaccountable happenings in the house.

Golmaal Again

Poster of Golmaal Again (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

This is the fourth part of the very popular film franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty. It tells us the story of five orphan men, and how after they grow up, come back to the orphanage to attend their mentor's funeral. It was here on, we see the story getting interesting.

Laxmii

Poster of Laxmii (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The story revolves around a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. The film was renamed from Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmii as it was considered to be disrespectful to Goddess Laxmi.

So, which one from the above, are you gonna binge-watch this weekend? Trust us, pick any and you'll not be disappointed. Stay tuned!

