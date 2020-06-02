Janhvi Kapoor Posts a Beautiful Throwback Pic Of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor On Their Wedding Anniversary

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It has been 2 years since legendary Bollywood superstar Sridevi left for the heavenly abode. Her daughter-actress Janhvi Kapoor always mentions her through social media posts and interviews. Today marks the wedding anniversary of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. The Dhadak actress shared a beautiful throwback picture of the couple to wish them quietly. Along with this monochrome snap, she just wrote, 'Happy Anniversary' with a heart emoji. Maidaan: The Shooting of Ajay Devgn's Sports Biopic Won't Resume Until November, Confirms Producer Boney Kapoor.

Fans can understand how trying this time would be for the Kapoor family. Amid the current distressing situation, one can only cherish the memories of the past. Here are is the heart warming post shared by the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary ❤️ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 2, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

Recently, Janhvi and her family was quarantined as their house staff was tested positive for coronavirus. Boney Kapoor released a statement that read, "I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation. My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started."

We hope that the actress and her family are fine, hale and hearty amid this testing period. And speaking of Sridevi, she will be forever remembered by her fans, especially on such special occasions.