Jawaani Jaaneman: Kareena Kapoor Khan Accompanies Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F Joined by Mom Pooja Bedi at the Special Screening (View Pics)

After kicking off 2020 with a massive hit like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is all set for his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman's release. The breezy comedy stars Saif Ali Khan in the role of womaniser, man-child. It marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F and also stars Tabu in a lead role. The film's trailer was loved by the audiences for its hilarious situations and fans of Saif are certainly excited to see him in this fun role. Alaya too seems to have already made an impression and looks like will make a powerful debut with this film. A special screening of the film was recently held in Mumbai. Alaya F Takes a Dig at Ananya Panday, Says She has a Better Answer on Nepotism.

At the screening, the film's lead stars Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F were spotted. Also accompanying Saif was his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan who was seen sporting a stunning casual look as she colour-coordinated with Saif in a black. Alaya attended the screening in style sporting a white T-shirt dress. Also, joining Alaya for the screening was proud mom Pooja Bedi, dad Farhan Furniturewala and her grandfather Kabir Bedi. Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F Says Won't be Surprised if I Woke Up with Kartik Aaryan in Bed.

After watching the exciting trailer, we are certainly excited for this film and can't wait to hear the reviews soon. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to hit theatres this Friday, January 31.