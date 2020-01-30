Jawaani Jaaneman Quick Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Exudes Cool, But Alaya F Steals the Show

Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, and stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala. Jawaani Jaaneman is said to be the remake of the Mexican film Instructions Not Included, though the theme of the film has been visited in Salman Khan's Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai. While Salman played a flirt in that movie, Saif Ali Khan plays a roguish playboy in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Saif Ali Khan is Jazz who loves to hook up with a different girl every night, and doesn't want to get tied up with one. Things change for him one night when his date for the evening turns out to be his own daughter. What's more, she is also pregnant with her boyfriend's child. Not knowing how to face this new double development, Jazz tries to run away from the problem, but his daughter isn't ready to keep him out of her life. Jawaani Jaaneman Movie: Review, Cast, Box-Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F Starrer.

Jawaani Jaaneman has a pretty engaging first half. Nitin Kakkar does a good job in establishing Saif's character, which makes his dilemma all the more understandable even if not relatable. Alaya Furniturewala makes a really confident debut and matches her senior Co-Star with ease. The humour is good, especially the awkward scene where Jazz unknowingly courts his daughter, or when both of them try to get the DNA results. All in all, a colourful and fun first half.