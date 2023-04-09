Jaya Bachchan these days is becoming a victim of the paparazzi culture. The seasoned actress is not comfortable getting clicked so aggressively and thus often vents her displeasure. These videos go viral and she becomes a topic of discussion on social media. But it's quite sad as Jaya Bachchan is one of the finest actresses the Hindi film industry has ever produced. When young, the actress's roles have always embodied middle-class attributes and thus they were immensely relatable. Guess that's the reason even when she played rich characters, the essence is never lost. What we like about the actress now is her choice of roles as a mother. Jaya Bachchan Reacts to The Big Bang Theory's Alleged Insult to Madhuri Dixit; Says Kunal Nayyar Has 'Badi Gandi Zubaan'.

Jaya Bachchan as a mother onscreen has this immense charm and warmth that you start wishing she was in your life. On her birthday, let's talk about five such roles.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Bachchan is Jenny, raising an entire family on her own after her husband commits suicide. She is everything here, an intense mother, a lovable friend and an amazing human. Every scene makes you tear up with joy.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Jaya Bachchan as Nandini Raichand is perhaps every mother who gets sandwiched between her husband and son. The scene where she meets her adopted son Rahul after man years of separation is by far the best scene ever in any Karan Johar film.

Fiza

Bachchan plays a mother who is in despair looking for her young son. There's so much heartbreak and pathos in this film. Sometimes we wonder what would have been of the film had Bachchan not played the role of a mother betrayed by the country. Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special: Five Bold Parliament Speeches By The Actress That Everyone Should Listen To.

Hazar Chaurasia Ki Maa

A mother in the waiting and longing for her son, Jaya Bachchan in Hazar Chaurasia Ki Maa is simply outstanding. She has such amazing control over her emotions that it never betrays her purpose. This movie should be taught in cinema schools as a lesson in acting.

Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche

Not many would pick this film from her filmography but we feel this deserves to be here. Jaya Bachchan isn't a helpless old woman trying to save her family. She stands up against her own ruthless and creepy son to save her daughter-in-law. Bachchan can be cordial and can go completely berserk if her family is threatened.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).