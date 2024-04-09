Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 76th birthday today, April 9. Amitabh Bachchan's wife and veteran Bollywood actress has given several hit films in her illustrious career stretching four decades. Jaya Bachchan made her acting debut at 15 in Satyajit Ray's 1963 film Mahanagar. The actress later went on to star in some of the best Hindi films, including Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Guddi and Silsila. During the 1970s and 1980, Jaya Bachchan established herself as one of the most prominent actresses in the Hindi film industry. Holi 2024: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan Take Part in Holika Dahan, Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Happy Pics On Insta.

In 1973, the actress married Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The couple acted together in movies such as Bansi Birju, Zanjeer, Ek Nazar, Mili, and Chupke Chupke, among others. Her ability to comfortably make any character her own made her stand out as an actress. As Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today, let us take this opportunity to rewind and look into some of her most iconic movies.

Guddi (1971)

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Guddi marked Jaya Bachchan's debut as a leading actress and established herself as a household star. She portrayed the role of Guddi, a young girl who was starstruck by the actor Dharmendra, who plays himself. Jaya Bachchan mesmerised audiences with her portrayal of the schoolgirl in the film.

Koshish (1972)

Helmed by Gulzar, Koshish follows the journey of a deaf and mute couple who fight all odds to find their place in society, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. The movie became a big hit due to its captivating storyline and powerful acting. The movie went on to win two National Film Awards.

Abhimaan (1973)

The 1973 film Abhimaan, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, is a musical drama that explores the complexities of a marriage between two singers portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The movie also stars Bindu and Asrani in key roles.

Silsila (1981)

The romantic drama Silsila, directed by Yash Chopra, centres around the complex love triangle of Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), his wife Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) and his ex Chandni (Rekha). Silsila also starred Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role.

Sholay (1975)

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay starred Jaya Bachchan as a widow named Radha. The film revolves around the story of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). These two ex-convicts are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), a retired police officer who plans to nab Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), a notorious dacoit who has spread havoc in the village of Ramgarh. Despite her limited screen time, Jaya Bachchan leaves a lasting impression with her portrayal of Radha. Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Sci-Fi Film Postponed Due To Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

After the release of Silsila, the actress decided to take a hiatus to focus on her role as a parent. As the actress celebrates her special day today, here's wishing the Bollywood legend a very happy birthday.

