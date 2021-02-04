Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The team recently wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule of the film and are now gearing for the next shoot in Udaipur. The makers have not given any hint about what the film will be like but certain reports suggest that the plot of the film will revolve around marital issues. While Varun and Kiara will be seen a young couple, Anil and Neetu will take up the role of the older couple battling with the same sort of problems. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor Joins Kiara Advani After Recovering from COVID-19 As Shoot Resumes in Chandigarh.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour." The source went on to talk about how just like Raj Mehta's previous film Good Newwz, this film also has a story revolving around two couple but a different treatment to it.

They added, "Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in a completely different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu." The shoot of the film was going in full swing until many crew members and actors including Varun, Neetu tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Maniesh Paul Joins Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Next.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will also mark the Bollywood debut of famous YouTuber, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane. Speaking about her debut, Prajakta had expressed, "I am so happy, thrilled and also nervous to begin working on the film. But mostly I feel grateful for this journey I am on. While I can't talk more about the film, I must say that I could not have dreamt of working with such accomplished actors in my very first film and so this is the best debut that I could have hoped for."

The film will also star Maniesh Paul in a pivotal role. The team will now shoot for the last schedule of the film in Udaipur where the team plans to wrap up Neetu and Anil's scenes quickly and send them home safely. Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is slated for a 2021 release.

