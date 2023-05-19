Social media platforms continue to delight fans with throwback videos of their beloved stars, evoking nostalgia and appreciation. One such video that has recently captured attention takes us on a captivating journey down memory lane, showcasing the timeless beauty of Juhi Chawla. The actress, who won the prestigious Miss India pageant in 1984 at the age of 18, represented India in the Miss Universe competition. The viral video from the pageant has left fans spellbound, mesmerized by Juhi Chawla's enduring charm in a swimsuit. Hush Hush Review: Scant Twists in Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra's Series Undermine an Otherwise Decent Show (LatestLY Exclusive).
Check Out Juhi Chawla's Viral Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
Juhi is seen competing in the Miss Universe Swimsuit Preliminary in the footage that has just reappeared online. Juhi can be seen in the beginning of the video sporting a blue swimsuit with polka dots on it. She is seated in front of a number of yachts and boats, flashing her million dollar smile.
The comment section was flooded with fans going gaga over the beauty of Chawla. Filmmaker Arsala Qureshi wrote, “Juhi is cuteness overload." Reacting to the video, a few fans took to the comment section called the actress “beautiful.” Juhi Chawla: OTT Is Breaking Bollywood's 'From Playing Heroine To Playing Mother' Pattern For The Female Lead Actors! (LatestLY Exclusive!).
Later, Juhi went on to become a successful actress in Bollywood. Till now, she has acted in more than 100 films in her career. Her debut film was Sultanat in 1986 and Juhi Chawla became a household name after the release of the 1988 movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she played the lead role along with Aamir Khan. She ruled India cinema for almost two decades and her performance in hit films like Bol Radha Bol, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq and Darr still entertains the audience.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).