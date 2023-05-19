Social media platforms continue to delight fans with throwback videos of their beloved stars, evoking nostalgia and appreciation. One such video that has recently captured attention takes us on a captivating journey down memory lane, showcasing the timeless beauty of Juhi Chawla. The actress, who won the prestigious Miss India pageant in 1984 at the age of 18, represented India in the Miss Universe competition. The viral video from the pageant has left fans spellbound, mesmerized by Juhi Chawla's enduring charm in a swimsuit. Hush Hush Review: Scant Twists in Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra's Series Undermine an Otherwise Decent Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Juhi Chawla's Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageant Chronicles Blue (@pageantchroniclesblue)

Juhi is seen competing in the Miss Universe Swimsuit Preliminary in the footage that has just reappeared online. Juhi can be seen in the beginning of the video sporting a blue swimsuit with polka dots on it. She is seated in front of a number of yachts and boats, flashing her million dollar smile.

The comment section was flooded with fans going gaga over the beauty of Chawla. Filmmaker Arsala Qureshi wrote, “Juhi is cuteness overload." Reacting to the video, a few fans took to the comment section called the actress “beautiful.” Juhi Chawla: OTT Is Breaking Bollywood's 'From Playing Heroine To Playing Mother' Pattern For The Female Lead Actors! (LatestLY Exclusive!).