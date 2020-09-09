Even as Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai airport on Wednesday, a section of the political set along with activists had already gone all out to extend support for the actress in her ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena. Among them is BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who asked the actress to keep faith. "Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle," Swamy tweeted on Wednesday. Kangana Ranaut Arrives In Mumbai Amid Tight Security

After her war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena leaders, Kangana is caught in another tussle, this time with the administration. On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing her Bandra property for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions. The actress also took to Twitter to share photographs of the BMC demolishing, and react to it. The Bombay High Court later passed a stay order on the demolition. Kangana Ranaut’s Office Demolished: Twitterati Slams BMC and Trends #DeathOfDemocracy by Sharing Pics of Pot Holes, Illegal Constructions in Mumbai

Read Subramanian Swamy’s Tweet Below:

Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

Kangana has consistently been criticising Mumbai, the city she stays and works and where she became a star. She had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban. On Wednesday she compared Mumbai to Pakistan in her social media post.

