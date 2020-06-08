Karan Johar Shares A Fan-Made Trailer Of Agneepath, Says The 1990 Film Was His Father's Favourite (Watch Video)

Agneepath, Yash and Karan Johar (Photo Credits: File Image)

Karan Johar took to Twitter to talk about Agneepath on its 30th anniversary. The 1990 film featuring Amitabh Bachchan was his father Yash Johar's favourite film by their banner Dharma Productions. KJo also shared a fan-made trailer of the film that will stun you. The trailer edited by a fan can give professional trailer editors a run for the money. Karan Johar Ends 'Lockdown With The Johars' With Yash And Roohi As The Country Steps Into Unlock 1 Phase (Watch Video).

Agneepath, despite getting praises at the previews, failed commercially. "Dad had pinned a lot of hopes on it," Karan has said in an interview. "When the film didn’t do well at the box office it broke his heart."

The film is also close to Karan Johar's heart. The filmmaker produced a remake of Agneepath in 2012, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie received a positive response from the audience and the critics. It broke box office records.

About the remake's success, Karan has said, "It's my own revenge to the audience. Own son avenging his father's flop." Karan Johar Thinks The Lockdown Is Doing ‘Collateral Damage’ To Him And His Kids; Watch As Yash And Roohi Make The Cabinets Their Bunk Beds!

My fathers favourite @DharmaMovies film #Agneepath( 1990) ! Have no idea who has cut this trailer but it’s awesome! Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film with such aplomb! Am going to watch it today! Join me! https://t.co/1ezGS1Kysc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 8, 2020

Karan has talked about the film on several occasions. Once, he reminisced, "I was 18 years old then and in college. I remember dad had a trial show for all his close friends, including Yash (Chopra) uncle and Javed (Akhtar) uncle. Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Chopra and I sat on the floor of Ajanta theatre watching it with mom and dad. All the boys loved the film. Adi told me that dad had produced a superb film."