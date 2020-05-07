Karan Johar Treats Fans With A Glimpse Of His Tijori, Yash Confuses It As A Washing Machine (Watch Video)

Karan Johar and Yash (Photo Credits: Insta)

Karan Johar is busy these days producing a series on his Instagram which is titled as Lockdown With The Johars. In the same, his twins Yash and Roohi are fun to watch and their conversation with their dad will make anyone go LOL. In the last video, we saw KJo shifting the shooting venue of the series from the closet to the bathroom. However, looks like the new spot was not liked by the kids and so they again shifted their base to Karan's ultra-glam closet. And guess what, this time KJo gave us a glimpse of his tijori (locker), courtesy Yash. Yash And Roohi Take A Tour Of Karan Johar's Bathroom And Find Something 'Useless' (Watch Video).

In the clip, we can see Yash looking out for something in papa's closet. Ahead, the curious filmmaker quizzes the little boy with what is he looking for? To which he replies, washing machine. Further in his hunt for the same, Yash opens a cupboard and tags a locker (tijori) as a washing machine. Surprised and how the director tells Yash that it's a locker and not what he is thinking. In the end, we also see Karan talking about how he wished that the locker was a washing machine owing to the current economic scenario of the country as atleast it would have been useful. Fed Up and Leaving: Karan Johar’s Kids Yash and Roohi Are in No Mood for His Quarantine Videos Anymore!

Check Out The Hilarious Video Shared By Karan Johar Below:

This series by the My Name Is Khan director had become so popular that not just fans, but even Karan's pals from the industry await for the same. This time it was confusion between a locker and washing machine, how fun! Must say, Yash and Roohi are literally making way into the hearts of one and all amid the lockdown. Stay tuned!