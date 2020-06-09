Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Veere Sonam Kapoor On Her 35th Birthday With This Adorable Throwback Pic!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is Sonam Kapoor’s birthday today and from family to friends to fans, all have been showering her with lovely birthday posts for her across social media platforms. On such a special day how can Kareena Kapoor Khan not post something lovely for her Veere? Kareena took to Instagram to share a beautiful birthday post for Sonam Kapoor on her 35th birthday. Bebo shared a throwback pic, a photo of her with Sonam from the latter’s wedding day and extended heartfelt birthday message. Sonam Kapoor Shares Pics with Husband Anand Ahuja and Says, ‘He Is My Blessing On My Birthday’ (View Post).

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor are not only the style icons of the country but also the two gorgeous divas who are known to have outspoken personalities. The BFFs have left the fashion world amazed with their perfect styles. While sharing the post for Sonam, Kareena wrote, “Veeres for life... happy birthday you brave girl @sonamkapoor.” To this post Sonam replied saying, “Love you my bebo.. you’re the best”. We must say that these girls have set some major friendship goals! Sonam Kapoor Turns a Year Older Today and Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Has a Perfect Birthday Post for Her Bestie! (View Pic).

Sonam Kapoor must surely be happy today as she got the chance to be back with her family on this special day. The actress was in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja owing to the lockdown imposed across the country due to coronavirus outbreak. She is back to bay in time and her family has already kick-started the celebrations! Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Miheeka Bajaj, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others have wished Sonam Kapoor on social media on her 35th birthday.