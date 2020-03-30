Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore to PM Cares Fund to Help India Fight Against Coronavirus, Says 'It's the Need of the Hour to Rise Together As A Nation'

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to a standstill not just in India but other countries too. As a means to prevent the spread of the virus, a 21-day lockdown has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi until April 14. There's no doubt that the increasing number of cases are putting immense pressure on the healthcare sector and so as to help fight this menace, celebrities and eminent personalities are making hefty donations to the PM Cares Fund as relief aid for those affected. After the likes of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan among others, another Bollywood celebrity has now made a sizeable donation for the same. COVID-19 Outbreak: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Pledge to Contribute To PM-CARES, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter to announce that he will be donating 1 crore to the PM Cares fund. The Love Aaj Kal actor wrote, "It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us, I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible." The actor's gesture was well-appreciated by his fans who commented on his post with positive responses.

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

Recently, Anushka Sharma also took to Twitter sharing that Virat Kohli and her are also contributing to the cause, hoping to help create a change. In her post, she wrote, "Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona." COVID-19 Relief: Varun Dhawan Contributes Rs 55 Lakh To CM Relief Fund and PM Cares Fund to Aid In Fight Against Coronavirus (View Tweets).

Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, Bhumi Pednekar also expressed her willingness to support and donate for COVID019 relief funds on Twitter and also urged everybody to contribute in whatever capacity one can "for those that are more vulnerable & in distress". "I