Kartik Aaryan Posts a Picture With Kiara Advani From the Sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the Caption Will Make You Laugh

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are having a gala time shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Their social media posts are proof. Just the other day, Kartik could not stop laughing after getting into his look for the film. Today, he has shared another funny post, where he is lost in love. A little too lost for his own safety, actually. As he holds his heroine, Kiara, in an embrace, a bunch of ladies, with their hair out creepily surround him. "Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein," he captioned the pic.

Don't be so lost in love that you don't even see the witch. This seems like an interesting approach to love. Actually, a very nice lesson disguised as a funny caption.

Kiara was aslo being funny in the comments. She wrote, "Aamhi Je Tomaar, Baaki Sab Bekaar"

Check Out Kartik's Post Here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie is a spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa that came out in 2007.

The filmmaker has said that the movie will feature Tabu in a never-seen-before style and avatar. The actress will also shoot for a revamped version of Mere Dholna Sun. In the original song, Vidya Balan was very scary.