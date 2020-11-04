After the nine-day festival of Navratri, the celebration mode does not end as we see Karwa Chauth on its way. This year Karwa Chauth 2020 is celebrated on November 4. This festival is typically meant for married women who observe fast for an entire day and only break it post seeing the moon. Women do this for the longevity of their husband’s healthy life. Not just this, you’ll see women dressing up the ‘t’ on this day. Now, over the years we’ve seen many Bollywood films showing Karwa Chauth with exuberance. Karwa Chauth 2020 Thali Decoration Ideas: How to Decorate Your Karva Chauth Thali and Chalni? List of Items and Easy Ways to Arrange Your Vrat Thali.

In fact, there have been many songs in Bollywood depicting this festival. One of the most popular songs that come to your mind when you think about Karwa Chauth is Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. And just in case, you are looking for Karwa Chauth songs, here's a playlist especially for you.

"Ghar Aaja Pardesi"

The most loved song for Karwa Chauth, this one is from DDLJ. There’s a scene in the melody where we see many women along with Kajol praying and breaking their fast. Quite an iconic one!

"Chand Chupa Badal Mein"

Up next, we have a romantic track from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. Here the plot sees the lead waiting for the moon’s arrival along with her lover, but in her dreams. A must-have on your playlist.

"Bole Chudiyan"

This song is from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which sees Kajol all glammed up for the Karwa Chauth day and can be seen expressing her love for her husband played by Shah Rukh Khan.

"Agar Tum Mil Jao"

Starring Shamita Shetty and Emraan Hashmi, a part of the song see the couple celebrating the festival with joy. It’s quite a soothing melody. This song is from the film Zeher.

"Chand Aur Piya"

Last on the list is a song from the Aashik Aawara. This one shows actress Mamta Kulkarni all decked up waiting for the moon and also her lover. Beautiful track!

That's it, guys! We wish all the happiness for you and your betterhalf on this auspicious occasion.

