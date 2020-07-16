Katrina Kaif turns 37 today. Just three years shy of turning 40, the actress has managed to look like she has just entered her late 20s. Her dedication to fitness and diet is inspiring. Katrina has worked in some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema. She has tried to make the best of the opportunities that came her way and tried to serve something different. She has been criticised for acting skills and she has also been praised for. But one thing is for sure, she makes the characters she plays memorable for the audience. Kareena Kapoor Wishes Katrina Kaif 'Happiness and Love Forever' on Birthday With a Gorgeous Pic.

Whether she is playing a reluctant bride in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan or politician in Rajneeti, she has managed to get noticed. Somehow. Her screen presence is charismatic. Magical, even. Here are a few roles made memorable by Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: A Fashion Maverick Whose Red Carpet Shenanigans Never Cease to Amaze (View Pics).

Tiger Zinda Hai - Zoya Humaini/Rathore

The actress first played Zoya, a highly-skilled Pakistani agent with a heart of gold, in Ek Tha Tiger. It was memorable ok. But Zoya really came into her element in the blockbuster sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina's action sequences did more heavy lifting than Salman's.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - Laila

The actress played the role of a free-spirited scuba diving instructor. She put a whole new spin to that pixie girl and made her less manic. It was a refreshing take.

Zero - Babita Kumari

Katrina was rarely appreciated for her acting skills. Unless she was playing an NRI. Here, in Aanand L Rai's Zero, the actress sealed all mouths. She breathed life into Babita, a disturbed Bollywood actress, dealing badly with her high profile breakup. We got to see the other side of stardom.

Namastey London - Jazz

Jazz is a bit too sassy for anyone, even for her own comfort, but has a heart of gold. Despite being an Indian at heart, she has wholly embraced British culture.

Tees Maar Khan - Sheila (Sort of)

Ok. This was a movie within a movie. And just a song. But literally, the only memorable thing about this film is Katrina playing Anya Khan playing Sheila and dancing about her Jawaani.

New York - Maya

Katrina played the role of the wife, Maya, of a Muslim man tortured by authorities after 9/11 in New York. Maya also knew that her husband has become a terrorist but continued to live with the secret. But she was not a bad person.

Katrina's last film was Bharat. Her next is Sooryavanshi, delayed during the pandemic. She will also be a superhero universe developed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starting with a standalone superheroine movie.

