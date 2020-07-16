Katrina Kaif turns 37 today. Many folks from the industry have wished the Dhoom 3 actress on the special day on social media. Like all Lockdown birthdays, Kat must have also spent it with just a couple of people with no celebratory indulgences. Adding to the list of industry wallahs who wished Ms Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her newly opened Instagram page and shared pic alongside kind words. Salman Khan Has a Very Basic But Beautiful Birthday Wish for Katrina Kaif (View Pic).

The picture is obviously gorgeous. The two ladies look flawless as ever. But the caption is a winner as well. Bebo wrote, "I wish you happiness and love forever. May you continue to shine," Kareena sounds like she is really fond of Katrina. Deepika Padukone Shares a Warm Message for Katrina Kaif on Her Birthday, 'Good Health and Peace of Mind Always'.

Now, their history goes long back. Katrina was dating Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor for the longest time. Kareena had even teased her brother about Katrina, quite candidly on Koffee with Karan. She even said that she will perform on Katrina's songs for the wedding. Katrina and Ranbir parted ways in a high profile breakup, details of which have remained privy to date.

That is not all. Once upon a time, the old media loved to pit Katrina against Kareena. It was rumoured that Kareena was upset that Katrina bagged a special appearance in her film with Salman Khan, Bodyguard. All water under the bridge now.

Both the actresses have quashed the rumours of such 'cat fights' (a due to be retired term used for actresses rumoured to be rivals). At one ocassion in 2014, Katrina had said, Kareena has always been supportive. Actually, she has been openly supportive on many different occasions. And I have heard this from several people. It has always come back to me. And what people do behind your back rather than in front of you is more important. She has spoken well about me. So, obviously I have a lot of fondness for her. She has always been extremely kind,"

Check Out Kareena Kapoor's Post For Katrina Here:

On the work front, Kareena and Katrina are doing pretty good. Kareena was last seen in Good Newz, which was a hit. She will next be in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. She also has Takht. Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Bharat, a hit film. Her next is Sooryavanshi, which is delayed due to the pandemic. She will also headline a superhero universe developed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starting with a standalone superheroine movie. Lovely!

