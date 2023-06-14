Actor Sikandar Kher, who is best known for his roles in Sooryavanshi, Aarya and Monica, O My Darling, took to his Instagram account to wish his mother, actress Kirron Kher a happy birthday. For the special occasion, the actor wrote: "To a lean mean fighting machine.. here's wishing you good health and everything your heart desires.. I love you the most in the world .. Happy birthday #KirronKher #Birthday #Maa." Kirron Kher Birthday Special: From Devdas to Main Hoon Na, Unveiling Best Performances of the Veteran Actress.

Sikander Kher was most recently seen in the Netflix romantic thriller series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. Currently, the actor has two films in production, Dukaan and the American film Monkey Man. Kirron Kher Tests COVID-19 Positive; Actress-BJP MP Shares Health Update on Twitter.

View Sikandar Kher's Post:

The actor is currently in Serbia, shooting for the upcoming Indian spin off to the American spy thriller web series Citadel which stars Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

