Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill would be seen sharing screen space in Salman Khan-led movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Rumours on Raghav and Shehnaaz dating have been rounds since a long time and Salman even advised the actress to ‘move on’ in life. In an interview with DNA, Raghav cleared the air on these link-up rumours. He was quoted as saying, “Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka.” Are Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill More Than Just Friends? – Reports.

Raghav Juyal On Dating Shehnaaz Gill

