Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon turns 30! The stunner entered the industry with Heropanti along with Tiger Shroff. Since then, she only raised the bar of her acting performances inch by inch. The engineer-turned-model that she is, she quickly took huge leaps in the tinsel town with the choice of her films as a leading lady. Her style and personality is also hailed by her fans a lot. On her birthday today, her admirers could not resist showering her with love. Kriti Sanon Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why The Talented Actress Is A Darling Of The Box Office.

Netizens poured heartfelt words on Twitter for their favourite star. They also shared some of her pretty pictures and movie stills, to remind her how special she is for them. Here are some of the wonderful wishes that are in the store for the actress and make her day a bit brighter than usual.

Fan Art For Kriti

B'Day Wish For The Stunner

Here's wishing the stunning & super-talented stunner @kritisanon a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon : God bless, wish U an amazing and prosperous year ahead. #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/tMCrWvbCCO — 🌠Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) July 26, 2020

Message For Kriti

Beautiful Pics

Wishing the most beautiful and talented actress @kritisanon a very Happy Birthday 🥳 Wish u a successful year ahead stay blessed ..Best actress we have right now #KritiSanon ❤#HappyBirthdayKritiSanon #HBDKritiSanon pic.twitter.com/voEyYyDl0o — KuNal Aryan (@imkunalAryan) July 26, 2020

In case Kriti Missed It...

Fan/crush since heropanti, tiger shroff may not have felt the same way when he looked at you but i had my crush at first sight for the very first time. Happy Birthday @kritisanon ❤#kritisanon pic.twitter.com/b1Ssw41zWW — Madhav Raval (@MadhavRaval11) July 26, 2020

Hot Shots

She was last seen in Housefull 4 and Panipat. The next film is Mimi which is based on surrogacy. The Laxman Utekar film is inspired by Samruddhi Porey-directed movie "Mala Aai Vhaaychya", which won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi in 2011. The stills of the same leaked online where Kriti was seen in a heavily pregnant character. The fans are extremely excited to watch this film.

