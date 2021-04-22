Actress Kriti Sanon has revealed her morning facial routine involves fur, kisses and licks! Kriti posted an Instagram clip on Thursday morning, where she is seen cuddling her two pet dogs. "My Morning Facial," she wrote as caption. Bhediya: It's a Wrap for Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's Starrer in Arunachal Pradesh (View Pics).

Kriti has just wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film Bhediya, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and the film is slated to release on April 14 next year. Besides Bhediya, Kriti will be seen in the film Mimi, which is based on surrogacy. Bhediya: Kriti Sanon Posts a Clip With Co-Star Varun Dhawan As They Wrap Their Film's Shoot in Arunachal Pradesh.

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Instagram Post Below:

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

She also stars with Akshay Kumar in the action comedy Bachchan Pandey, and with Tiger Shroff in the action drama Ganpath. Kriti's line-up of films also includes Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao and Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

