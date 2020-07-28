Kumkum, a song picturized on whom brought a revolution back in the 90s in the Indie-pop scene, is no more. Many of you who have watched, grooved and went crazy on the remix dance track Kabhi aar kabhi paar with its extra music arrangements, meet the face of the original track from Aar Paar, Kumkum. Today she breathed her last and left us with these immortal songs to remember her by. Kumkum, Veteran Actress of Mr X in Bombay Fame, Dies at 86; Actor Nasirr Khan Confirms Her Demise (View Tweet)

Kumkum wasn't just a chance dancer but a trained one in Kathak. She has many semi-classical songs to her credit in movies which shows her immaculate skills and moves. To let you know what a legacy she left behind, here're five of her songs from movies that would leave you in awe of her.

Madhuban mei radhika - Kohinoor

The grace poise and the expressions, Kumkum was dreamy in this song with Dilip Kumar being the artist as Mohd Rafi playbacks for him.

Mere mehboob - Mr X In Bombay

Who doesn't know or love this song? While the lyrics of the song could leave anyone wounded terribly, the fright on Kumkum's face to hear the voice will give you a lot to think. A song of a jilted lover which almost sounds like a horror BG.

Kabhi aar kabhi paar - Aar Paar

This was Kumkum's first on-screen appearance and it wasn't even meant for a female face. Gurudutt apparently wanted Jagdeep, who is also part of this song, to sing it but later decided on a female counterpart. Let's just say it was her destiny to be part of this epic song which created history for so many years.

Yeh hai bombay meri jaan - CID

Anybody who loves Mumbai may have used this song somewhere in their daily conversations. Here while Johnny Walker tries to placate Kumkum, he also takes people on a trip to the city. Do mind Kumkum's expressions...superb!

Ghoonghat nahin kholoongi - Mother India

A shy Kumkum runs away from her man Rajendra Singh. It's so playful and sweet!

We are pretty sure there are plenty of other songs that can immortalise Kumkum in our memories but these were our favourites.

