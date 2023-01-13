Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial, Kuttey hit the big screens today (January 13). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma among others, the movie is touted to be an action thriller. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Kuttey has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Kuttey: Trolls Vandalise Film's Wiki Page to Mock Arjun Kapoor, Writes 'Someone With No Acting Skills' Next to Him (View Pic).

Kuttey full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Kuttey 2023 Full Movie Download, Kuttey Tamilrockers, Kuttey Tamilrockers HD Download, Kuttey Movie Download Pagalworld, Kuttey Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kuttey Movie Download Openload, Kuttey Movie Download Tamilrockers, Kuttey Movie Download Movierulz, Kuttey Movie Download 720p, Kuttey Full Movie Download 480p, Kuttey Full Movie Download bolly4u, Kuttey Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kuttey Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Kuttey Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know about Arjun Kapoor, Tabu’s Film.

Watch Kuttey Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Kuttey also stars Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj playing important roles. The flick is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films and Luv Films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).