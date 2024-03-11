The producer of the upcoming period film Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan, has opened up about casting Sunny Deol's son Karan in the film. He mentioned that Karan's natural innocence, sincerity, and honesty bring a lot to the table. Lahore 1947: Abhimanyu Singh Roped In to Play Baddie in Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-Starrer!

With Lahore 1947, superstar Aamir takes over as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Karan, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, will play Javed in the film.

Aamir expressed his happiness, stating, "I am so happy that Karan has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, sincerity, and honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with Adishakti, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it," added Aamir, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Director Rajkumar Santoshi has also roped in Santosh Sivan as the cameraman of Lahore 1947

