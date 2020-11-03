Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is one of the most talked-about films currently. Even though the film is getting an OTT release, the team is making sure it is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. After a ravishing trailer that has fans waiting for the film with bated breath and a viral track titled Burj Khalifa, the makers have released the second song from the film. Titled Bam Bholle, the song shows Akshay Kumar in a new avatar and we are sure it will make you excited for the film. Mukesh Khanna is Happy With Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Title Change, Says People Will Not Take 'Pangas With Hindu Devi Devtas'.

The song features Akshay in his new, much-talked avatar of a possessed Laxmii. The actor has donned a red saree while he dances to the beats of the song. What makes the song look extravagant is the backdrop of the huge Shiva idol, in front of which Akshay and a few other do the Tandav.

Check Out The Song Here:

The song has been sung by Viruss, with lyrics and music by Ullumanati. Akshay had earlier teased his fans with the poster of the song. He captioned it, “Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga! (You will now get to see a new look of Laxmii which you may have never seen or heard about before).”

Apart from this, the film also drew itself some attention after the controversy involving its previous name ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. The makers were bashed for allegedly disrespecting Hindu community. However, after the whole incident, the horror-comedy was named ‘Laxmii’. Laxmii Bomb Is Now Laxmii! Akshay Kumar's Film Changes Title Over Outrage Days Before Its November 9 Release. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of a transgender person in the film. The film also stars like Tusshar Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza, Sharad Kelkar and Rajesh Sarma. Laxmii is the remake of Raghava Lawrence’s 2011 hit Tamil film Kanchana and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

