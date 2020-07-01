Actress and cancer crusader Lisa Ray is embracing aging gracefully. In a new post she shared on social media, she is seen flaunting her greys. In a new Twitter image, Lisa has her grey hair tied back. She wears a light blue top paired with a mask. "This is me, flaunting my greys and checking up on y'all to say: WEAR A DAMN MASK PLEASE!" she captioned the image. Sunny Leone Rehearses Sensuously On Baby Doll But Not Without Her Mask! (Watch Video)

On screen, Lisa was last seen in the second season of web-series "Four More Shots Please!" The show stars Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J. "Four More Shots Please!" follows four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai. Designer Anavila Misra Donates Masks for Local Postmen and Women Working Relentlessly In COVID-19 Pandemic

Check Out Lisa Ray's Tweet Below

Let’s face it, face masks are going to be a part of our life for a while. Since wearing a mask in public is compulsory, you need to ensure your skin is comfortable in them and protected from irritation. Here are some expert tips: https://t.co/jzfzYUjAzz 📷: IG/@lisaraniray pic.twitter.com/BO68V8qfRd — Femina (@FeminaIndia) July 1, 2020

They are not ashamed about their sexual desires and unabashed about how they lead their lives. They mess up but also own up to their mistakes. They are successful and yet face failure in certain aspects of life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).