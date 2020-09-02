Actress Rasika Dugal has shared a selfie flaunting her post-yoga mellow on Instagram. In a new picture that she posted, Rasika sits on a yoga mat in a pink top and black pants. "That post-yoga mellow. Let's see how long it lasts," she captioned the image. The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released heist comedy film, "Lootcase" that co-starred Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao. Here’s How Rasika Dugal Would React on Getting a Bag Full of Rs 2 Thousand Rupee Notes in Real-Life

She currently awaits the release of the second season of the web-series "Mirzapur", also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur. Rasika Dugal: ‘Have Always Enjoyed Singing, Even Though I Am Not Particularly Good at It’

Check Out Rasika Dugal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram That post-yoga mellow. Let’s see how long it lasts 😀 A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal) on Sep 1, 2020 at 3:08am PDT

The new season of the show has some interesting additions, too, with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast. Season two of "Mirzapur" is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).