Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial Lost released on ZEE5 today (February 16). Since then, the film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Yami Gautam as the lead, the movie revolves aronund the story of a young woman crime reporter who is working on a story of sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on the streaming giant, Lost has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Lost Premiere Date & Time: Yami Gautam’s ZEE5 Film to Premiere on Feb 16 on This Time!

Watch Lost Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from Yami, Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in supporting roles.

