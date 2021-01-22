Madam Chief Minister is a gutsy political film that takes snide potshots at our political milieu. Which also makes us wonder if like Tandav and Mirzapur, Subhash Kapoor's new film is also going to invite a barrage of FIRs and complaints. Madam Chief Minister is supposedly inspired by the rise of Dalit woman politician Mayawati. While that is up in contention, even with Richa Chadha's obviously fake wig, Madam Chief Minister makes for an interesting watch. Madam Chief Minister Trailer: Richa Chadha as a ‘Tej Katari’ Dalit Leader Promises a Gutsy Political Drama Like Never Before (Watch Video).

Richa Chadha is Tara, a Dalit girl who has survived an infanticide attempt and in her youth, a murder attempt by her high-caste lover, to take tutelage under Masterji. Masterji, played by Saurabh Shukla, is a much revered leader among the lower-caste communities and is of the belief that to change society, it is important to change power. When his party contests elections, Tara defeats the sitting Chief Minister and is chosen as the next CM. This doesn't go down well with her own party members, and their coalition partners, though Tara works for the benefit of those who voted her to power.

Madam Chief Minister takes inspirations from the headlines that have ruled the news in our country for years, and therefore, makes itself relevant. Add to that, the powerful performances of Richa and Saurabh Shukla, and we get an engaging political drama, that is only held back by its unappealing treatment. Madam Chief Minister gets more energy in its narrative when Tara becomes the CM. The jarring mix of idealism and vindictiveness that she brings to her role makes her character interesting. Also fine to watch are her scenes with Masterji, though some of their drama feel contrived. Richa Chadha Starrer Madam Chief Minister to Theatrically Release on January 22.

Akshay Oberoi, who plays a powerful political dynast and Tara's former lover, also leaves a mark in all the scenes that he has appeared till now. Though there is a threat that his character could become a typical snivelling baddie going by what we see in the interval point. Watch this space for the complete review of Madam Chief Minister.

