After teasing fans with some impressive posters, the makers of Madam Chief Minister have finally unveiled the trailer. This one stars Bollywood actress Richa Chadha as the lead. Penned and directed by Subhash Kapoor, the video sees Richa as a powerful political figure in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, reports were that his film is a biopic on CM Mayawati's life, however, the actress had recently dismissed the same. The three minutes trailer looks intense and sees Richa in a never seen before avatar. Richa Chadha Starrer Madam Chief Minister to Theatrically Release on Jan 22.

Madam Chief Minister trailer packs a powerful punch and in a way brings to light the reality of politics. In a nutshell, the flick tells the story of a young woman and her journey in politics and show she paves her way to glory. Also, we feel Richa has gone into the skin of the character as a political leader so well that there is no complaint. Even the dialogues in the film are hard-hitting. Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha Reacts to the Backlash and Clarifies That Her Film Is Not About BSP Supremo Mayawati.

Check Out The Trailer:

A Kangra Talkies production, the flick is all set to release in theatres on January 22, 2021. Apart from Richa, the movie also stars other actors which include Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti. How did you find the trailer? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).