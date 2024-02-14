Madhubala would have been 91 years old today. People who watched her in movies remember her for the spotless charm and unassuming beauty she brought to the screen. Those who knew her have often spoken about the kind soul that she is. It's quite an irony that she shared her birthday with Valentine's Day, the day of love. On this special day, we want to tell you about the songs that can teach a few things to Gen Z looking for gratification in 30 seconds. Madhubala Birth Anniversary: 5 Pictures of The Late Actress In Colour You Can't Take Your Eyes Off.

There are certain dos and don'ts of falling in love. We have five songs of the late Madhubala that unwittingly propagate and tell you how to behave when in love.

Better Sorry than Late

If you know you have made a mistake, say sorry, irrespective of gender. Being sorry doesn't make you vulnerable, it shows you care. Like this song from Kala Pani

Be inviting and cooperative

Love needs to grow and that can only be done if there's communication. Running away from issues won't help the cause. Like how Madhubala invites people to talk and test her in love.

Communicate. Converse.

The more you talk to each other, the more you know about each other. It can be as simple as 'haal kaisa hai janab ka.' Madhubala keeps it playful and sweet in this track from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

Wait for the right person

Although this Lata Mangeshkar song featuring Madhubala sounds haunting, thanks to the premise of the movie, it does tell you to wait till you find the one!

Love it? Flaunt it!

Love makes you fearless just like Madhubala as Anarkali who knew her fate and yet revolted against the sultan for her Salim in Mughal-E-Azam.

We will never know the grace and poise of the woman named Madhubala. All we hear are stories and watch her movies. We wonder what would have been her point of view about the present generation who love hop often.

