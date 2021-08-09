Mahesh Babu, the prince of the Telugu film industry, celebrates his birthday today. Nobody can escape his swag. He is unbelievably handsome and has a screen presence that can dwarf anybody. Like many of his peers in the South Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu started a lot early. He debuted as a child actor in a cameo in Needa way back in 1979. He debuted as an adult in the lead role with Rajakumarudu in 1999. Since then, there has been no looking back. He has delivered hits after hits and inspired not just his own industry but Bollywood as well. Today, on his birthday, we will talk about three Hindi remakes of his films that created a lot of buzz. Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Pushing the Normcore Fashion Envelope, Humbly and Perennially!

This undercover cop action saga is perhaps his most liked movie ever. This has been remade in several languages included a Tamil version with Vijay. Pokiri is also seen as a film that revived the career of Salman Khan, who today possesses the Midas touch at the box office. It all began from here. In 2009, Salman's Wanted based on Pokiri released with Prabhudheva as the director. The film was a huge hit and infused a new lease of life into Salman's career.

Okkadu - Tevar

Mahesh Babu's movie with Bhumika Chawla released in 2003 but Tevar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha released in 2015. You can imagine how relevant makers felt the movie's theme could even after a decade or more later. While Mahesh Babu's movie was a success, Tevar underperformed.

Athadu-Ek

It might come as a surprise to some that Athadu did get a Hindi remake in Ek: The Power Of One. The latter starred Bobby Deol, Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran.

Dubbed Hindi versions of Mahesh Babu's movies are pretty popular on Television and also on YouTube. Do let us know which one do you like the most?

