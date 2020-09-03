Mallika Sherawat is having a productive lockdown it seems! During this quarantine time at home, many celebs shared their me-time shenanigans on social media. Some cooked, some binge watched, some painted, some held virtual sessions. Mallika has grown interest in Chess. The Murder fame star posted a picture on social media where she is seen 'thinking before making the right move.' However, the netizens could not help but notice the arrangement of the pieces on the chess and trolled her mercilessly. Did You Know Mallika Sherawat Played Vice Presidential Candidate Kamla Harris In A Hollywood Movie?.

She posted this snap with the caption "Carefully, cautiously , planning my next move." The picture has the overview of the game of chess that she is playing with someone. However, the pieces are seen arranged in a wrong order as per the snap. The social media users pointed this out and trolled her.

Here's The Post

Here Are The Comments

Well, we wonder whether the game was just on for the picture session or is there any other story behind this. But the troll army definitely can't reason why the pawns and queens and other pieces were misplaced in this photo. What is your guess?

