Manisha Koirala, born into a politically prominent Koirala family, turns a year older on August 16. She celebrates her 50th birthday today and this golden year can be regarded as one of the great milestones. Manisha had initially aspired to become a doctor but then entered into the world of modelling. In 1989, she made her acting debut with a Nepali film titled Pheri Bhetaula and later started to feature in Hindi films as well. Netflix’s Maska Trailer: Manisha Koirala and Prit Kamani’s Onscreen Mother-Son Duo Bonding Is Simply ‘Butter-Sweet’ (Watch Video).

Manisha Koirala has given some iconic performances throughout her career. From acing her roles in musical dramas to romantic thrillers to other genres, Manisha has been one of the most brilliant actresses of her time. Besides Hindi, she has also done a few Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films as well. On the occasion of her 50th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best songs picturised on her from some of her iconic films.

Kuchh Na Kaho

Manisha Koirala had featured as the daughter of a freedom fighter in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story. Her chemistry with Anil Kapoor was lauded by critics and the songs in this film were a huge hit. One among is “Kuchh Na Kaho” and this romantic number has turned out to be an all-time classic.

Watch The Song Kuchh Na Kaho Below:

Kehna Hi Kya

This Tamil movie directed by Mani Ratnam, featuring Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead, was also dubbed in Hindi. Manisha played the role of a Muslim girl married to a Hindu during the 1992–1993 Bombay riots. AR Rahman had composed the music of this film and lyrics for the Hindi version was written by Mehboob. The song “Kehna Hi Kya” sung by KS Chithra is based on Qawwali, a form of Islamic Sufi music. It was also included in The Guardian’s list of “1000 Songs Everyone Must Hear”.

Watch The Song Kehna Hi Kya Below:

Dil Mera Churaya Kyun

Manisha Koirala was featured opposite Aamir Khan in Akele Hum Akele Tum, a musical romance directed by Mansoor Khan. The lead actress is seen as an ambitious classical singer-in-training. The song “Dil Mera Churaya Kyun” is a soft love ballad picturised on the lead pair. It was sung by Kumar Sanu and Anu Malik and had become an immensely popular track.

Watch The Song Dil Mera Churaya Kyun Below:

Bahon Ke Darmiyan

Manisha Koirala garnered immense praises for playing the daughter of a mute and deaf couple (Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi: The Musical. She was paired opposite Salman Khan and the romantic track “Bahon Ke Darmiyan” composed by Jatin-Lalit is one of the best love songs of all-time. This track was sung by Hariharan and Alka Yagnik.

Watch The Song Bahon Ke Darmiyan Below:

Dil Se Re

Dil Se.., written and directed by Mani Ratnam, was set in the backdrop of the insurgency in Northeast India, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala played the lead. Manisha played a terrorist opposite SRK and her role was lauded by critics. Not only this film was a huge hit, but all the songs of this movie were also a huge hit. The songs composed by AR Rahman for this film are considered to be the finest soundtrack and the title track “Dil Se Re” was a chart topper of the year 1998 and also achieved a cult status.

Watch The Song Dil Se Re Below:

These are some of the best Hindi songs picturised on the beauty of Indian Cinema, Manisha Koirala. Here’s wishing her all the love and luck on this birthday and a great year ahead!

