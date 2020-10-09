Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, says she is a fan of the films of director SS Rajamouli, and can watch his works on the loop. "Rajamouli sir is one of the finest filmmakers of our times and I'm a huge fan of his work. They are simply pathbreaking, and he has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films to cherish. 'Bahubali' and 'Magadheera' are my absolute favourite Rajamouli films and I can watch them on loop," Manushi said. Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar Spotted at YRF Studio For Script Reading of Akshay Kumar Starrer

She hopes her hard work is noticed by the visionary filmmaker one day, and she gets a chance to work with him. "Watching 'Bahubali' was an experience that made me want to be a part of these big, grand, fantastical projects that entertain the nation. I can only wish and hope that I work really hard consistently to be able to be a part of such projects in the future," Manushi said. Manushi Chhillar in a Sharara Dress Is Just the Perfect Festive Ensemble to Add to Your Desi Wardrobes This Season!

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, "Prithviraj". Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life. She will also be seen starring opposite Vicky Kaushal in a yet-untitled film.

