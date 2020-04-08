Masakali 2.0 Song Out: Sidharth Malhotra - Tara Sutaria Shed Their Inhibitions in This Impressive Remake (Watch Video)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in Masakali 2.0 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

"Masakali 2.0" is finally out. Starring Marjavaan pair Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, the song originally was to be a part of the pair's above-mentioned movie, but those plans did not take off. Crooned by A.R. Rahman for Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's Delhi-6, "Masakali" was a huge hit with the audience. "Masakali 2.0" has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. A few days back. Tara Sutaria shared a poster of the song on social media, while the makers released the teaser on April 7, 2020. The remade version released on April 9, 2020, and here's what we think of it. Masakali 2.0 Teaser Out: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria Tease Fans With Their Spiced-Up, Sensuous Moves (Watch Video).

"Masakali 2.0" sees a couple, Sidharth and Tara enter a hotel room which is clearly not theirs. And once inside, they shed their inhibitions and start romancing each other. They get caught at the end too but there is more to the song. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Wedding Live Updates: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor sing Masakali for the Couple.

Check Out The Song Below: