Masakali 2.0 Teaser Out: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria Tease Fans With Their Spiced-Up, Sensuous Moves (Watch Video)

There were big plans a while back by the makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Marjavaan wanting to remake Sonam Kapoor's famous "Masakali" number for their film. However, plans changed and the revamp of A.R. Rahman's Delhi-6 number will now release as an independent music video and has been titled as "Masakali 2.0". The teaser for the song has been dropped and we see Sidharth in his Marjavaan look with a bandana over his head, while Tara seems to be all glammed up. Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra – Tara Sutaria to Recreate Sonam Kapoor – Abhishek Bachchan’s Hit Song!.

While we remember Sonam Kapoor's dance like no one is watching by throwing caution to the wind, it looks like "Masakali 2.0" will give us a new and groovy hook step. Sonam Kapoor's 'Masakali' Song from Delhi - 6 Will Get a Remake in Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan?.

Watch The Teaser Below:

"Masakali 2.0" also gives us major "Humma Humma" feels from Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's OK Jaanu and also reminds us of Rimmi Sen and Abhishek Bachchan in Dhoom's "Shikdum" song in which both the couples are seen romancing each other while prancing all over their house and room.

Confirming the development, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar in an earlier interview had said, "The song is still a rage among youngsters, so I thought it might be a good idea to present it in a new fashion. We got Sidharth and Tara for the song as they look good together on screen and they infused life into the chartbuster." Sidharth too was quoted as saying, "“Masakali 2.0” will be relevant due to the ongoing crisis in the country and in other regions of the world. He was quoted as saying, “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti.”

Composer Tanishk Bagchi who has garnered a reputation for himself by re-creating famous Bollywood chartbusters will be helming this one as well with Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon at the helm of vocals. The song releases on April 8, 2020.