Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, released in theatres today, February 21. The rom-com features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, this film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Review: Critics Laud Arjun Kapoor’s Performance in This ‘Chaotic’ Romcom Co-Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Romcom Is Unfunny and Unredeemable.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Movie Below:

The synopsis of Mere Husband Ki Biwi reads: “A hilarious and heartwarming modern-day romance set in Delhi, where love, fate, and unexpected twists put one man in a chaotic dilemma. Caught between a rekindled spark with Antara and an unexpected twist with Prabhleen, Ankur’s life takes a hilariously unpredictable turn.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).