Actor Mimoh Chakraborty has signed up for an online course at Stanford University. The actor wants to study Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity. "Science has been a pivotal point in my life. I loved learning more and more about the scientific processes. Physics especially is extremely intriguing to me. I am trying to make the best use of the time at hand," Mimoh says. Mimoh Chakraborty Feels Social Media Brings Negativity and Acts As Distraction.

The actor wants to make the best use of lockdown. "We are under a pandemic and it's quite a long time away from normalcy. It's almost impossible to predict when we will be over this. Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Mimoh to Marry Daughter of This Yesteryear Actress?

This will be the greatest triumph of the human spirit against anything. I love languages and I am learning quite a few as well," he says.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).