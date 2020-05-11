MP Cop Pulls off Ajay Devgn Stunt in Singham Style But Faces Inquiry at Work (Watch Video)

Ajay Devgn from Singham (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Who wouldn't like to be Singham? In fact, the work the Police force of the entire nation is pulling off presently due to the Coronavirus pandemic is greater than what Ajay Devgn did in the movie. This is reality, that was fiction. But then everyone wants to have a little brush with cinema-related heroism and unfortunately, that led an MP Cop to become the subject of an inquiry. A Sub-Inspector from Damoh district of the state Manoj Yadav decided to be Ajay and stood on two cars on each side with Singham's title music playing in the background. Of course, it looked quite daring but as per Navbharat Times, the cop was slapped with a notice. Ajay Devgn Lauds Mumbai Police for Their Contribution to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Says ‘Singham Will Wear His Khakee and Stand Beside You Whenever You Ask’

The Singham series gave rise to the cop universe Rohit Shetty as envisioned. Ranveer Singh has already made an entry as Simmba and Akshay Kumar is awaiting his Sooryavanshi turn at the theatres. It is only obvious for someone to get inspired by such brave portrayals of our men in Khaki in the movies. But it may not be wise doing such stunts unsupervised.

Check out the video here...

Well, we hope SP Manoj Yadav doesn't have to bear too much brunt for his act.