Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: 8 Lesser-Seen Films of the Ghoomketu Actor That You Didn’t Know Are Available Online on Netflix, YouTube and HotStar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: 8 Lesser-Seen Films of the Actor That Are Available Online

Birthday boy Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in the news right now for an array of different reasons. Firstly, of course, it is for his birthday. Secondly, he has managed to get the permission to return to his hometown during lockdown citing family problems. Thirdly, his wife Aaliya is unfortunately seeking divorce from her actor husband. Fourthly, his long-delayed film Ghoomketu is all set to release directly on Zee5 on May 22 while the world is in lockdown. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: From Photograph To Kahaani, 5 Awesome Movies Of The Actor And Where To Watch Them.

Ghoomketu has him as a struggling Bollywood writer who loses his script one day and seeks the help of the police in retrieving it. The movie also stars Anurag Kashyap as the police constable who has to help him. Ghoomketu also has star cameos in Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi.

It is good to hear that this film, that has been stuck in the cans for some time, is getting an OTT release finally. Which isn't the case with some of his other films like Dekh Indian Circus, Meridian Lines and Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa, that are yet to see the light of the day. However, there are some lesser- seen films of the actor, most of them critically acclaimed, that are available on OTT platforms like YouTube, Netflix and Hotstar. Here are 8 such films.

Liar's Dice

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Geetanjali Thapa in Liar's Dice

Moothon fame Geetu Mohandas made her directorial debut with Liar's Dice in 2013. The movie is about a woman who is on a journey to search for her missing husband, with her daughter. Nawaz plays a man she meets during the journey, who agrees to help her. Liar's Dice failed to get a proper theatrical release, though it received a lot critical acclaim and honours, with a National Award for its lead actress, Geetanjali Thapa.

You can watch Liar's Dice on Netflix.

Shorts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Shorts

An anthology of five segments, each directed by different directors (Neeraj Ghaywan of Sacred Games being one of them). Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in the segment directed by Rohit Pandey, which is a surreal dark drama revolving around death. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Viineet Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, among others.

You can watch Shorts on YouTube (on a Pay and Watch basis).

Monsoon Shootout

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Monsoon Shootout

A neo-noir crime thriller, Monsoon Shootout stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma in the lead, along with Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Thapa, Sreejita De and Tannishtha Chatterjee. Nawaz plays a dreaded gangster on the run, while Varma is a rookie cop who catches him, with his decision to kill or spare him giving the films its unique twist. Or should I say, twists!

You can watch Monsoon Shootout on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Lateef

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Lateef

Never heard of Lateef? Don't worry, even Nawaz doesn't want you to hear of that. Originally a short film starring him shot in 2005, the makers added new scenes and actors to make it into a feature-length film to cash in on the actor's post-Gangs of Wasseypur popularity.

Lateef is available on YouTube.

Chittagong

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vega Tamotia in Chittagong

Getting a limited release in 2012, Chittagong, directed by Bedabrata Pain, comes with the unfortunate luck of being overshadowed by Ashutosh Gowariker's starrier Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. Both the films were about the Chittagong Uprising of 1930. When the Gowariker film flopped, it also affected Chittagong, which was sad since this was a much better film with a beautiful soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Also just check out the cast - Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Vijay Varma (in his debut). Isn't that an enticing factor enough?

You can watch Chittagong on YouTube (on a Pay and View basis).

Miss Lovely

Niharika Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Miss Lovely

Screened at Cannes, TIFF and Rotterdam film festivals, Ashim Ahluwalia's Miss Lovely received widespread acclaim for its surreal, neo-noir flairs. The movie is get against the backdrop of sleazy horror filmmaking in Bollywood, focussing on two brothers engaged in this field. Nawaz and Anil George play the brothers, and former Miss India Niharika Singh plays the mysterious woman who comes in their lives.

You can watch Miss Lovely on YouTube (on a Pay and View basis).

Patang

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Patang

Set in Ahmedabad, the movie is about the kite-flying festival prevalent in the city and revolves around a dysfunctional family. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie also stars Seema Biswas and Sugandha Garg.

You can watch Patang on YouTube (on a Pay and View basis).

Black Friday

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Black Friday

Arguably, Anurag Kashyap's best film, Black Friday is based on the 1993 Bombay bombings. It features Nawazuddin in one of his earliest roles, playing a informant for the police. Black Friday also features Kay Kay Menon, Pawan Malhotra, Aditya Srivastava, Zakir Hussain, Vijay Maurya, Gajraj Rao and even filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

You can watch Black Friday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

So what are you waiting for? Let's star bingeing on these movies, while in lockdown.