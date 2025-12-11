India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: With a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series, India national cricket team will lock horns against South Africa in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 in Mullanpur. The first India vs South Africa T20i 2025 saw the home side dominate the Proteas, where Hardik Pandya and an all-rounder bowling performance helped Suryakumar Yadav and Co. earn a 101-run win. When is IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

This IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 will be historic, as it marks the maiden international men's cricket match at the newly built stadium in Chandigarh. The track at Mullanpur remains a mystery, given the varied results during IPL 2025.

India will be eager to get their batting unit in place, with only Hardik Pandya making a sizeable contribution, while others failed despite starts, especially in the top order. South Africa, too, will have to showcase more determination in the middle and play as per conditions against an in-form bowling attack.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 Date December 11 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on December 11. India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Crowd Surrounds Car Carrying Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Mpumelelo Mbangwa As They Try to Click Pictures Following IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 at Cuttack (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

